With flu season just around the corner, Greece’s National Health System (ESY) is yet again facing huge shortages of beds in intensive care units, according to the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Workers (POEDIN).

More specifically, there are currently 557 beds available in intensive care units around the country.

Citing international standards, POEDIN said that that at least 3,500 beds should be available in intensive care units.

Attica hospitals face the biggest problem as there are only 224 beds in the region’s intensive care units, while between 40 and 80 people may need a bed on a daily basis at the height of flu season.