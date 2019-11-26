Incentives for digital technology investments

The government plans to offer incentives for investments in digital technology as it seeks to accelerate the country’s transition to the digital era, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday while addressing the Digital Economy Forum 2019, themed “Leading Greece to Growth,” in Athens.



“Greece has significant advantages and most of all the incredible talent of its human resources that can spearhead a move toward a more creative Greece,” Georgiadis said.



He also presented moves already made in this direction, such as the Thessin tech innovation park, Pfizer’s investment in Thessaloniki, as well as the first digital technology fair and the first innovation center in Athens.



The minister announced that an official delegation of US companies is to visit Athens in February to establish high-technology cooperation, and noted that interventions need to be made in the country’s education system to address the lack of computer engineers.



“We must break with the past,” he said.



Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis, who is responsible for economic diplomacy and extroversion, told the forum that the government wants to change Greece’s image and get past the stereotypes.



He added that the government was establishing the position of scientific diplomat in Boston with the aim of bringing the Greek and US scientific communities closer together.