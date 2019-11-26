The constitutional revision that was completed by lawmakers in Parliament on Monday has left several provisions that have proven to be dysfunctional and outdated for the past 45 years.

The most blatant example, and one that has caused quite a stir, is the ban on establishing private universities.

Even though it fell short of expectations, the constitutional review was not without its good points. One of the best things it accomplished is scrapping the provision dissolving Parliament in the event that it fails to elect a president of the republic, something that threatened political normalcy.

This change is a pleasant albeit small sign that the political system can learn from its mistakes.