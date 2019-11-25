Storm claims third victim in Rhodes

Photo: Rodiaki website (www.rodiaki.gr)

An elderly, bed-ridden woman on the island of Rhodes became the third victim of the powerful storms and torrential rainfall that lashed many regions of Greece on Sunday and Monday, after her house flooded on Monday evening.



According to a report by state-run news agency ANA-MPA, the woman drowned when the water rose above the height of her bed during a torrential rain in the area of Ialysos, where she lived alone.



Two more people drowned in western Greece after their sailboat, which had been moored at Antirio, sank due to gale-force winds.

The biggest damage was reported in the town of Kineta in western Attica, where countless homes were flooded and cars were overturned.