Greek taxi company Beat, which has proved successful in Greece as well as Peru and ranks second in Colombia and Chile, is expanding its service in Mexico, where it already occupies third position in the market, and in Buenos Aires.

Besides the Argentinean capital, Beat is adding the cities of Durango, Villahermosa, Queretaro, Saltillo, Leon, Aguascalientes and La Laguna in Mexico, and the cities of Bucaramanga and Barranquilla in Colombia. This will takes Beat’s presence in Latin America to 22 cities.

Beat has 500,000 registered drivers across the world, while users exceed 14 million. Its headquarters is in Athens, where it employs half of its 750 workers.