Keith Langford scored 33 points for AEK at Lavrio.

Keith Langford and Lefteris Bochoridis showed that their personal quality suffices to make the difference for AEK and Aris respectively, that scored important victories in the Basket League over the weekend, before leader Panathinaikos destroyed Iraklis by 49 points on Monday.

Langford made 33 points for AEK at Lavrio leading the Yellows to a 73-60 victory that has taken them up to joint sixth on 4-4 record, having slumped to a 1-4 record a few weeks ago. Langford has therefore scored 68 points in two games, after making 35 a week earlier at Iraklis, and is now the league’s top scorer.

Bochoridis returned after a six-week absence to help Aris come off the bottom of the Basket League table with an emphatic 72-59 home victory over Peristeri. The result has left Peristeri coach Ilias Zouros in a precarious position...

Promitheas Patras defeated Panionios 87-76 at home and has joined Peristeri in second, two points behind Panathinaikos that thrashed hapless Iraklis 130-81 in Athens to make it eight out of eight.

Kolossos Rhodes made up for its home loss to Larissa a week earlier, beating Ionikos Nikaias 86-79 on the road, as did Ifaistos Limnou at Larissa with a 63-58 score.

PAOK confirmed it is on its way up against struggling Rethymno. It started the game with a 22-0 score and held on to this advantage to the end, duly winning by 22 (78-56).