Bilateral ties, migration at top of the agenda as Mitsotakis meets Conte in Rome

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in Rome Tuesday for a meeting with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.



According to the Athens-Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA), the two leaders were set to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, trade and energy – including construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline TAP.



Mitsotakis and Conte were also expected to discuss asylum and migration as well as the European Union membership ambitions of western Balkan nations.



In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published Tuesday, Mitsotakis accused Europe of “burying its head in the sand” when it comes to migration.



The Greek premier said that the European Union ought to reform the so-called Dublin system for a fair distribution of refugees across member states.