Jazzy Skalkottas | Athens | November 27

As part of events to mark Skalkottas Year, the Athens Concert Hall will be staging a recital on Thursday, November 27 that highlights the Greek composer’s lesser-known involvement with jazz during the interwar years. On the night, versatile pianist Lorenda Ramou will be performing two piano “disasters,” both hyperbolical and humorous: “Suicide in an Airplane” by Leo Ornstein and Skalkottas’ “Catastrophe in the Jungle,” as well as George Antheil’s Jazz Sonata and Igor Stravinsky’s Tango. The performance begins at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr