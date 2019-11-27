Abba Mania | Athens | November 27

“Abba Mania,” the wildly popular stage production that pays tribute to the iconic Swedish pop band that took the world by storm in the 1970s, is coming to Athens’ Galatsi Olympic Hall direct from London’s West End as part of the Christmas Theater cultural program. The revival show, which has sold more that 3 million tickets in 30 countries, will be staged in Athens on Wednesday, November 27, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets, which can be purchased by calling 211.770.1700 and at www.viva.gr, range from 10 to 54 euros.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300