The New House | Athens | November 27 - February 9

An impoverished nobleman's futile efforts to keep up with his new bride’s demand for finery so she can keep up appearances is at the center of Carlo Goldoni's 18th century comedy “The New House.” This humorous comment on the pitfalls of social climbing is directed by Yiannis Skourletis. Shows run through February and feature English supertitles on Thursdays and Saturdays.



Rex Theater, 48 Omonias, tel 210.330.1881 & 210.330.5074, www.n-t.gr