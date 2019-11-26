Ministry sets up committee to monitor police violence

Prominent Greek Professor of Constitutional Law, Nikos Alivizatos, was selected by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Tuesday to head a committee that will monitor the implementation of the Ombudsman's observations on the investigation of police violence.

The five-member committee will also include Dr Vassiliki Christou, Professor of Constitutional Law in the University of Athens, Dr Evangelos Mallios, member of the Board of the Greek Union for Human Rights, the ministry said in a press release.