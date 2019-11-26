National seals deal to sell Cyprus unit to Astrobank

National Bank (NBG) has signed a deal to sell its wholly owned subsidiary in Cyprus to Astrobank for an undisclosed amount, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets said on Tuesday.



The sale is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Cyprus and the island’s competition authorities, NBG said.



NBG Cyprus has a six-branch network.



The divestment is expected to have a positive impact on NGB’s Core Tier 1 capital ratio, the bank said.



Credit Suisse advised NBG on the sale.



[Reuters]