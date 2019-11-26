A prosecutor on Tuesday called on an Athens court to consider mitigating circumstances in the case of seven out of a total of 22 defendants found guilty in the Siemens bribery scandal.



Of the seven, two are bankers believed to have had a secondary role in the affair and five are executives of the German electronics giant who are deemed to have displayed genuine remorse.

In the case of those seven defendants, the prosecutor, Eleni Skeparnia, proposed seven-year prison terms, while she called for terms of up to 15 years for the other defendants including the former CEO of Siemens Hellas, Michalis Christoforakos.

The court has been hearing the case for more than three years.