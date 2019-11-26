Bus service changes planned to improve connenction with metro, tram

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) will introduce a number of changes to the capital’s bus services as of December 1.



According to OASA, the changes aim to improve services and to create more links between the capital’s buses and the networks of the Athens metro, ISAP electric railway and the tram.

Changes include an express route between the Kifissos intercity bus station and the Elaionas metro station.

Among others, changes will also be made to the routes of buses 022 and 060, which serve commuters traveling from the districts of Kypseli and Lycabettus to the center of Athens.