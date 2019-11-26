Police looking for robbers in Athens suburb bank heist
Greek Police have launched a manhunt for an armed robber who made off with an undisclosed amount of money from a bank in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni on Tuesday.
According to reports, the robber, whose face was concealed by a hood, entered and threatened a cashier with a gun and helped himself to cash before fleeing the scene.