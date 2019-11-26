ATHEX: Closing auctions double trading volume

The MSCI index rebalancing doubled the daily turnover at the Athens stock market on Tuesday, but the benchmark suffered some losses, in line with many eurozone bourses. Remarkably, the closing auctions accounted for more than half of the trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 891.86 points, shedding 0.71 percent from Monday’s 898.23 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.72 percent to 2,241.81 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.32 percent.

The banks index declined 1.87 percent, with Eurobank slumping 2.84 percent, National sliding 2.10 percent and Alpha falling 1.47 percent. Piraeus stayed put.

Jumbo conceded 2.13 percent, whereas OPAP improved 0.89 percent.

In total 45 stocks posted gains, 52 took losses and 26 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 144 million euros, up from Monday’s 71.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.25 percent to 66.55 points.