Retailers stretch Black Friday into a weeklong affair

VANGELIS MANDRAVELIS

TAGS: Retail, Economy

Some major retailers in Greece started their Black Friday offers on Sunday – five days before the official sale day – bombarding consumers with text messages, emails and adverts.

Since Monday the country’s four main electrical appliances and electronics chains (Kotsovolos, Public, Plaisio and Media Markt) have extended their business hours, opening at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., and this is set to continue through Friday.

A PayPal survey showed that Greek consumers are likely to spend up to 360 percent more money during the Black Friday promotional event than last year.

