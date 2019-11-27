Greek MPs slammed for voting against discrimination ban

Amnesty International has deplored the failure of the Greek Parliament to adopt a constitutional amendment prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.

A total of 170 MPs voted against the amendment in the 300-seat House on Monday. The amendment received 120 votes, while seven deputies voted “present.”

Speaking to local media, Eirini Gaitanou, a campaign coordinator with Amnesty International Greece, said the outcome was “unacceptable and deeply problematic.”

She added that Greece is obliged by international agreements to adopt legislation that will also ban discrimination on the basis of disability, age and minority group membership.

