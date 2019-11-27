Strong 6 magnitude quake strikes off Crete

Scientists say a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6 has struck off the coast of Crete.



The tremor struck at 9.23 a.m. on Wednesday about 74 kilometers northwest of the city of Hania at a depth of 71 kilometers.



No damage or injuries have been reported so far. Buildings have reportedly been evacuated.



The earthquake was felt in the Peloponnese and Attica.



Seismologist Efthymios Lekkas told local media that Wednesday’s tremor was not related to the deadly earthquake that hit Albania and Bosnia on Tuesday.



Speaking to state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency, Akis Tselentis, director of the Geodynamic Institute of Greece, also said the two quakes were not linked.

This is a developing story.