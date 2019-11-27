NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish jets fly over Greek islets

Two pairs of Turkish F-4 and F-16 fighter jets flew over the Anthropofagi and Makronisi chain of islets in the eastern Aegean, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said on Wednesday.

The two F-4 jets entered Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan at 10.34 a.m. and flew at 10,000 feet.

Meanwhile, two Turkish F-16s entered the Athens FIR and flew over the same islets at 16,000 feet.

The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement.

