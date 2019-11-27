NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Cavusoglu on S-400s: ‘You don’t buy a product to keep it in a box’

TAGS: Turkey, Defense, US

One day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed concern about Turkey carrying out tests with the S-400s it purchased, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara did not intend to comply with US requirements to abandon the Russian defense system.

“You don’t buy a product to keep it in a box,” Cavusoglu told a press conference on Wednesday.

Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400s, as Washington says they are not compatible with NATO systems.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 