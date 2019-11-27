Cavusoglu on S-400s: ‘You don’t buy a product to keep it in a box’

One day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed concern about Turkey carrying out tests with the S-400s it purchased, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara did not intend to comply with US requirements to abandon the Russian defense system.



“You don’t buy a product to keep it in a box,” Cavusoglu told a press conference on Wednesday.



Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400s, as Washington says they are not compatible with NATO systems.