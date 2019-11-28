Makis Theofylaktopoulos | Athens | To December 25

The Citronne Gallery presents an exhibition of new and older work by Makis Theofylaktopoulos, one of the leading proponents of the Greek contemporary scene. Described as existential, his work is about modern man, who is depicted in abstract obscurity or sharp clarity. In his latest series, the artist explores the textures and tones of indelible marker pens. The exhibition opening takes place on Thursday at 8 p.m. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Citronne Gallery, 19 Patriarchou Ioakeim, Kolonaki, tel 210.723.5226