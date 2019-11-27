WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Patricia Barber | Athens | November 30

American jazz and blues singer, pianist and songwriter Patricia Barber is making her first appearance in Greece, with a single performance at Gazarte on Saturday, November 30. Known for her signature sound, which is described as “modern cool,” the artist has been described by The New Yorker as “conspicuously literate and restlessly inventive.” Her set at Gazarte will include work from her latest album, “Higher,” as well as older work. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 18-40 euros.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.345.2277

