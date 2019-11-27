Ethnographic Festival | Athens | To December 4

The Astor Cinema in downtown Athens is hosting the 10th Ethnographic Film Festival, an event that takes a sociological approach to the festival theme with selections that lend insight into the cultures and societies in the countries where the films are produced. These include Greece, Brazil, Denmark, Thailand, the United States and China, among others. The festival also includes student and experimental films, special screenings and educational activities. For details, visit www.ethnofest.gr. Tickets cost 3 euros per screening, 10 euros for five screenings, 15 euros for 10 screenings and 20 euros for 15 screenings.

Astor Cinema, 28 Stadiou, Korai Square, tel 210.321.1950