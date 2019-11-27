NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Border guard's stolen rifle found

A border guard’s gun that been reported missing from a depot in Orestiada, northern Greece, on Tuesday, was found on Wednesday morning, according to a statement by the Hellenic Army.

According to local reports, the G3 automatic rifle was stolen by one of the guard’s neighbors.

It was found in a remote area, the reports said. 

