Border guard's stolen rifle found
A border guard’s gun that been reported missing from a depot in Orestiada, northern Greece, on Tuesday, was found on Wednesday morning, according to a statement by the Hellenic Army.
According to local reports, the G3 automatic rifle was stolen by one of the guard’s neighbors.
It was found in a remote area, the reports said.