Seventeen detained in migrant brawl in Crete

Seventeen Pakistani nationals were detained on Wednesday following a street brawl in Tympaki, near the Cretan port of Iraklio, that culminated in the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old foreign national whose ethnic origin was not divulged.

Three of the 17 detainees – two men, aged 31 and 39, and a minor – face manslaughter charges.



The rest are facing charges of illegal weapons possession or illegal residency. According to investigators, the brawl started over a financial disagreement.