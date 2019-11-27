NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Seventeen detained in migrant brawl in Crete

TAGS: Crime

Seventeen Pakistani nationals were detained on Wednesday following a street brawl in Tympaki, near the Cretan port of Iraklio, that culminated in the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old foreign national whose ethnic origin was not divulged.

Three of the 17 detainees – two men, aged 31 and 39, and a minor – face manslaughter charges.

The rest are facing charges of illegal weapons possession or illegal residency. According to investigators, the brawl started over a financial disagreement. 

