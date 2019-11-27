Police seek suspects behind ATM blast in central Athens

Police on Wednesday were seeking the perpetrators behind an arson attack on an ATM shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the Athens neighborhood of Gyzi.



According to investigators, the unidentified perpetrators torched the cash machine on busy Alexandras Avenue before fleeing.



It appeared to be an act of vandalism rather than an attempt to blow open the machine to access the cash inside.



Firefighters managed to put out the blaze before it could spread to adjacent buildings or cause any injuries.