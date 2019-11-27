Anna Wintour attends Vogue Greece's 'Change makers' conference

US Vogue’s famous editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, spoke of the need for a sustainable lifestyle during the first “Change Makers” conference in Athens on Wednesday, organized by the Greek edition of the magazine and Kathimerini.

Speaking at the Athens Concert Hall, she said most people treat fashion as something expendable that focuses on the here and now and on never wearing the same clothes twice in public.



“The fashion industry has rightly been targeted for this behavior,” she told a packed hall.

However, she explained, real fashion is an idea that lasts, which is the exact opposite of expendable. “At Vogue, we have learned to profess two values loudly: creativity and art. Our goal is to bring fashion back to its true dimension.”