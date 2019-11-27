Seismologists say Greek, Albanian quakes not linked

Greek seismologists offered reassurances after a strong, 6.1-Richter quake struck between the islands of Crete and Kythira on Wednesday morning, saying it was not related to Tuesday’s 6.4-magnitude temblor in Albania that killed at least 27 people.



The director of the Athens Geodynamic Institute, Akis Tselentis, described the quake off Crete as “independent” of the one that struck Albania, adding that its relatively great depth – of around 70 kilometers – indicated that there would be no aftershocks.

“Such quakes are a one-off,” he said. The quake off Crete caused minor damage to a school in Kissamos. It was felt as far away as Athens.