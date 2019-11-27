Central banker upbeat about economic growth

The Greek economy is expected to grow at a rate of 1.9 percent this year and 2.4 percent next, the country's central bank chief told an event in the port city of Piraeus on Wednesday.

“The pace of economic growth, even though it has dropped one percentage point in Europe and affects our exports, is seen rising,” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said.

“This is significant, if one considers that we are almost the only country in the eurozone where the economic growth rate is increasing rather than shrinking,” he said, pointing to an acceleration of private investments gearing growth.

Stournaras also highlighted an improvement in sentiment on the domestic front as driving a gradual increase in private consumption.