A group of five armed men broke into the house of an elderly couple and their young grandson in the district of Oreokastro, Thessaloniki, on Wednesday evening, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to the police, the masked burglars entered the house undetected and rummaged through while pointing their guns at the family.

The suspects took 380 euros and jewellery and fled. Police are reinvestigating the incident.