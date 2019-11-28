Defense contracts in agenda of Thursday's cabinet, says minister

The contracts for the upgrade of F-16s, support for the Mirage aircraft and excess materials (torpedoes) for class-124 submarines will be presented at the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said on Wednesday.



Opening the first working meeting on "Analysis of the Balkan & East Mediterranean Geopolitical Environment" which included briefings of the defense staff by experts in the academic community, Panagiotopoulos also said that an independent bureau of defense diplomacy would be set up at the Foreign Ministry to improve coordination between them.

Further meetings would be set up with specialists from the academic community for briefings on geostrategic analysis, geopolitics, strategic communication and the complications of the field globally.



"We must be aware of every change" in global events, he said.



The event was organized by the ministry and the opening was attended by Deputy National Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis and Secretary General Antonios Economou.

[ANA-MPA]