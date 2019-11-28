Four arrested in break-in at Ecumenical Patriarch's house

Turkish authorities have arrested four people in connection to a burglary at the house of Ecumenical Patriarch Vatholomeos more than a week ago, Euronews reported Thursday.

According to the report, the arrests happened during a police operation on Wednesday night. It was not clear where the raid occurred.

During the operation, one of the four suspects opened fire against the officers who retaliated, resulting in the man being taken to the hospital, where he is under police guard. Officers also seized two weapons.

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya thanked the officers saying the suspects involved in the break-in have been apprehended and that the investigation is continuing.



Vartholomeos was attending a social gathering and the housekeeper was the only person in the premises when the burglary happened on November 16.

The buiding's closed-circuit television cameras caught the suspects entering the house which is located in a residential complex protected by private security.