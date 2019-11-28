NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tax, education, arms procurement bills on the table at cabinet meeting

The government's new tax bill, the new social security system, a draft law on education and a draft law on arms procurement are the main topics that will be discussed in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday.

During the meeting, which started at 11 a.m., ministers will also discuss the national plan on energy and climate as well as the hirings plan for 2020.

