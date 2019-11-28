Two nabbed in Kalymnos for illegal possession of antiquities

Two people were arrested on the Aegean island of Kalymnos on Thursday for illegal possession of antiquities, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

A raid in the suspects' residence revealed four ancient amphorae, the top part of an amphora, a large plate made of clay, an oil dispenser of clay and a green-varnished clay vase.

The two suspects, a man and a woman aged 37 and 38 respectively, were led before a prosecutor on the island of Kos.

The confiscated antiquities will be delivered to the responsible Cultural ministry departments for further evaluation.