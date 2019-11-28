Enterprise Greece approves two investment projects totalling 331 mln euros

Enterprise Greece Invest and Trade approved on Wednesday two investment projects totaling 331 million euros, which are expected to create 822 new jobs, according to the company.

The first project concerns the restoration of the old and partially preserved industrial site of Viohalko on Piraeus Street in Eleonas, Attica, which will turn into a cultural, tourist, conference, medical and commercial complex.



The second concerns the construction and operation of a block of 13 photovoltaic parks in Central Greece with a total capacity of 284 MW, with investment entity the company Consortium Solar Power Systems, and the participation of foreign funds.

"The Board of Directors set the restructuring of Enterprise Greece as a priority under the new law to promote exports, attract investment and improve the country's image abroad following successful international standards," the company said in a press release.