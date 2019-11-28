Downtown Exarchia Square given Christmas facelift

Municipal crews were busy on Thursday giving the main square in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia a much-needed overhaul.

The Christmas facelift, which includes holiday-themed lights and decorations, was aimed at repairing a marble statue that has been badly vandalized, replacing broken lights on the square and the surrounding area, and giving it all a good scrubbing.

The initiative comes after a police crackdown on the area, which is known as an anarchist stronghold.

“Exarchia Square is on the daily agenda of the Athens Municipality, just like any other square in the city,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis said on Twitter. “It is just another square that needs cleaning, repairs, lighting and gardening.”