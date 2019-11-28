WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Dancing in the Rain | Athens | November 29

TAGS: Dance

Eleven street dancers bring their moves to the stage of the Galatsi Olympic Hall on Friday, November 29, in a fun, high-energy show that has sold out at theaters all over Europe, complete with chiseled bodies and clingy wet shirts guaranteed to set pulses racing. The St Petersburg-based group’s production – which is part of the Christmas Theater program of cultural events – features popular swing and rock n' roll numbers, funky jazz, tap and breakdancing. Tickets cost 10-54 euros from www.viva.gr and doors open at 9 p.m.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 