‘Frozen’ On Ice | Thessaloniki | November 29 - December 1

Field Entertainment transports the action of the smash-hit animated adventure “Frozen” onto ice, complete with amazing scenery and cool special effects. After a successful few days in Athens, it is moving to Thessaloniki’s PAOK arena for another run on November 29 to December 1. Not to let Disney on Ice fans down, the extravaganza will also feature appearance by Mickey, Minnie and other much-loved characters. Tickets are on sale at www.viva.gr.

PAOK Sport Arena, Antoni Tritsi, Pylaia, tel 2310.472.551