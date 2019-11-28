Police in northern Greece intercept migrant smuggling vehicle

A 32-year-old Iraqi national was to face a prosecutor in northern Greece on smuggling charges on Thursday after police found him to be transporting 12 irregular migrants in his vehicle following a car chase.

Police spotted the vehicle on the Egnatia Highway, heading toward Kavala, where it crashed through a set of toll gates. After running several red lights and crossing the central reservation, into oncoming traffic, the suspected smuggler abandoned his vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

Nine of the migrants also started running. Police caught them all and found another three migrants in the vehicle’s trunk.

Apart from human trafficking, the 32-year-old faces charges of resisting arrest and endangering public transport.