A five-member criminal appeals court on Thursday significantly reduced the sentences of six people convicted in connection with the Energa power company scandal, including power executive Aristidis Floros.

Floros, who had been given a 21-year prison term for embezzlement and money laundering in February 2017, and secured early release last year using forged medical documents, received a five-year suspended sentence. Another five defendants got lighter sentences, which were also suspended, while five more suspects were cleared.

The most lenient sentences were issued on the basis of the new penal code, which essentially abolished a law that had foreseen long terms for people found guilty of embezzling state funds.

Apart from his Energa conviction, Floros also received a 13-year suspended prison sentence last year for instigating an assassination attempt on an Athens lawyer.