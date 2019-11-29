Important judicial cases involving economic and financial crimes are being dealt with at a rapid pace thanks to a “window of impunity” opened by the hasty ratification of a more lenient penal code early in the summer by Greece’s previous government.

The fact that these cases are now being closed due to the new penal code is hardly surprising.

However, it is only now that the political consequences of this leniency are emerging.

Addicted to hearing a rhetoric against corruption which is reminiscent to that of missionaries, society is now seeing the opposite happen.

More specifically, it is seeing people who had once been demonized by the political system escaping through the small cracks in the window that the justice system itself has created.