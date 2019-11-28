ATHEX: OPAP carries bourse index to 900 points

OPAP’s upward swing in Thursday’s Greek bourse session took the stock market benchmark back to within a breath of 900 points, although the majority of the stocks remained in the red, and on reduced turnover too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 899.75 points, adding 0.53 percent to Wednesday’s 895.03 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.76 percent to 2,271.78 points.

The banks index improved 1.79 percent, as National grew 2.26 percent, Eurobank climbed 2.23 percent and Alpha earned 1.82 percent. At the same time Piraeus headed 0.38 percent lower.

The announcement of OPAP gaming company’s large dividend spurred it 5.38 percent higher. Terna Energy advanced 2.78 percent, Public Power Corporation improved 1.65 percent and Aegean Air rose 1.47 percent, while Hellenic Exchanges gave up 1.30 percent.

In total 47 stocks recorded gains, 56 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 68 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.50 percent to 66.27 points.