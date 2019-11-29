New Democracy party congress starts Friday

The ruling New Democracy party is holding its 13th national congress in Athens from Friday through Sunday, with a roster featuring 13 guest speakers and 1,766 attendees.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will signal the start of the conference with an opening address at 7.30 p.m. on Friday, followed by the head of ND’s organizing committee, Vangelis Meimarakis.

Among the guest speakers are Secretary General of the European People's Party (EPP) Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, who will take the podium on Friday evening, and former European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, who is scheduled to speak on Saturday.

Climate change and green energy are one of the key themes of the congress and will be addressed by experts on Saturday.