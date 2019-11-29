UN experts on arbitrary detention to pay official visit to Greece

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention is due to carry out an official visit to Greece on December 2-13, the United Nations has announced.



The delegation will meet with government officials, civil society groups and other relevant stakeholders in order to assess incarceration conditions in the country.

The experts will also visit prisons, police stations and institutions for juveniles, migrants and people with psychosocial disabilities to gather first-hand information that will form part of their overall assessment, the UN said,



They will share their preliminary observations with the media at a press conference in central Athens on the last day of their visit and present their final report to the UN Human Rights Council in September next year.

The visit comes following the submission of recommendations from the Global Detention Project (GDP) and the Greek Council for Refugees (GCR) concerning the detention of migrants and refugees in the country. Among the groups’ key concerns are the new asylum law, which “introduces extensive provisions for the applicants to be detained,” the GDP and GCR said in an announcement.