Climate change rally held in front of Parliament ahead of UN conference

Dozens of school children and representatives of environmental protection groups gathered in front of Parliament in Athens on Friday as part of an ongoing global youth movement for combatting climate change.

Holding homemade banners and chanting slogans, the pupils and activists called on the Greek government to take firmer action against global warming and environmental destruction.

The rally was organized ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference that takes place in Madrid from December 2 to 19.

“This conference will be catalytic to the future of the planet, as it is expected to determine to what extent we will be able to prevent an impending climate disaster,” the Greek branch of the Fridays for Future movement said in a statement.