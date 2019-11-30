Ice Skating | Athens | November 30 - February 2

The floating ice rink at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center opens on Saturday, November 30, as part of the venue’s holiday program. The rink has been set up at the start of the Canal, offering fans of the Christmasiest of sports the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic “inside view” of the majestic Dancing Fountains. The rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until February 2 (subject to weather conditions). Each skater will be allowed to stay on the ice for 40 minutes maximum. For safety purposes, children under the age of 5 will not be allowed on the ice. Admission is free, but pre-registration is a must due to the facility’s popularity. For details, visit www.snfcc.org.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000