Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry | Athens | November 30

Enduring Jamaican studio pioneer and dub poet Lee “Scratch” Perry, best known to mainstream listeners for his work with Bob Marley & the Wailers but revered among reggae and dub aficionados for his innovative style and meaningful lyrics, will be performing at the Piraeus 117 Academy on Saturday, November 30. Greek reggae outfit Les SkartOi will be the opening act. Tickets range from 18-22 euros at www.viva.gr. Doors open at 9 p.m.



Piraeus 117 Academy, 117 Pireos, Kerameikos, tel 210.362.6540