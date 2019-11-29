Sentence for rapist father in Crete reduced

A appeals court on the island of Crete on Friday upheld a guilty verdict for a father who repeatedly raped his daughter over a four-year period from when she was 11.



His sentence, however, was reduced to 12 years and nine months – from the 32 years he had received at the first trial in 2017.



The reason behind the reduced sentence was his good behavior since his first conviction. The case made headlines in 2015 when the 22-year-old victim decided to report her father.