Greek police participates in global airport action

TAGS: Transport

The Greek Police (ELAS) took part in an international operation dubbed Global Airport Action Days (GAAD) that ran from November 18 to 22 and led to the arrest of 79 people around the world.

The operation, the 12th to date, targeted internet fraud in the air transport sector and identified 165 suspicious transactions.

It involved police services from 60 countries, 56 airlines and 12 online travel agencies, and included operations at more than 200 airports around the world.

Operations were coordinated by Europol, Interpol and Ameripol. 

